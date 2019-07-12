Showtime Debuts Rick Rubin Docu-Series ‘Shangri-La’ July 12

Showtime premieres the Rick Rubin docu-series Shangri-La July 12. It is about superstar record producer Rubin, whose Malibu studio is called Shangri-La. Morgan Neville produced the four-part series.

“The series is an all-access pass into Rubin’s creative process, giving viewers a taste of what it’s like to be produced by the music world’s most singular voice,” said Showtime, which noted that the series focuses on “creative conversation and the emotional side of music-making.”

Showtime screened the documentary at South by Southwest in March.

Rubin co-founded Def Jam Records as a college student in the 1980s, and helped launch the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and Run-DMC. He has produced albums from Kanye West, Adele, Eminem, Black Sabbath, Jay-Z and Lady Gaga, among others.

Neville’s documentaries include Won’t You Be My Neighbor and 20 Feet From Stardom.

Shangri-La is a Tremolo production. Neville, Rubin, Jeff Malmberg, Danny Breen, Michael Goldberg, Eric Lynn, Isaac Heymann, Dianna Schmedeman and Jason Schrift are executive producers. Malmberg will direct two episodes.

Showtime’s music documentaries include Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars and Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow.