Sherry Brennan Named GM Content Licensing at Whip Media

Whip Media said it appointed Sherry Brennan as executive VP and general manager of its content licensing technology division, a new post.

Brennan, who had been senior VP, distribution for Fox Networks Group before becoming a consultant in 2019, will look to develop strategies for improving how media companies license digital content globally.

She reports to Whip Media president Rob Gardos.

“Whip Media is transforming TV and movie licensing by leveraging its first-party consumer sentiment data and sophisticated AI technology to optimize content monetization,” said Gardos. “Sherry’s vast experience in global content distribution and licensing will be invaluable as we deliver new products to the market to support that vision. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

At Fox, Brennan distributed Fox’s content to new and emerging platforms including Hulu and worked on issues including content protection. Before Fox, Brennan held posts at Cablevision and Falcon Cable TV. She also worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

“After spending nearly 15 years at Fox negotiating hundreds of content licensing deals, I believe Whip Media is uniquely positioned to transform and future-proof global content licensing as business models continue to evolve,” said Brennan.