‘Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back’ on Fox Nation September 26

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back premieres on Fox Nation September 26. There are four parts, Fox Nation promising “a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne’s personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.”

Osbourne was on The Talk until last year, departing after backing Piers Morgan on statements he made about Meghan Markle following Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career,” Osbourne said. “I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.”

The series will feature insights from Osbourne’s husband, Ozzy Osbourne, children, Jack and Kelly, and some who witnessed the incident at The Talk, including Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan.

Osbourne created The Osbournes on MTV. She hosts a primetime show on News UK, which is also called The Talk. Osbourne was previously on America’s Got Talent and X-Factor. Before her TV work, Osbourne managed musicians, including Electric Light Orchestra and Smashing Pumpkins. ■