Sharon Osbourne Discusses Being Canceled in Fox Nation Docuseries

Fox Nation premieres Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back in September. The four-part docuseries will offer “a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne's personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS's The Talk,” said Fox Nation.

Osbourne is married to Ozzy Osbourne. The family starred in the MTV reality show The Osbournes. Sharon Osbourne was a judge on The X-Factor and America’s Got Talent. She was on The Talk until last year, departing after backing Piers Morgan on statements he made about Meghan Markle following Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She’s also had a long career managing musical acts.

"We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president. “From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."

Osbourne will document her experience at CBS, including the events that led to her departure from The Talk, and the “fallout” that occurred after she left. The documentary will also look at her relationship with Ozzy and children Jack and Kelly. Those interviewed in the docuseries include Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan, the latter set to launch a show in September on streaming platform Fox Nation. Morgan’s show will also touch on cancel culture.

“Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career,” said Osborne. “I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families." ■