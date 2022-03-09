‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Premieres on Fox Nation This Spring

Piers Morgan will host Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will air weeknights on Fox Nation, and on TalkTV in the UK and Sky News in Australia. The daily show, which will focus on cancelling cancel culture, according to Morgan, launches this spring. The networks call it “a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views.”

Morgan hosted Good Morning Britain until last year and was an anchor on CNN, where he hosted Piers Morgan Live from 2011 to 2014.

“Piers Morgan is a fearless journalist and broadcaster with an unmatched ability to engage audiences internationally,” said Winnie Dunbar Nelson, executive editor, TV at News UK. “With Piers Morgan Uncensored, we’ll be doing something genuinely new–a daily show created for a global audience.”

Morgan signed up with Fox Nation parent News Corp. in the fall. He departed Good Morning Britain last March following disparaging comments he’d made about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion,” said Morgan. “This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression. I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.” ■