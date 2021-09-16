Piers Morgan Joins News Corp., Will Have Show on Fox Nation

Piers Morgan is joining News Corp. and Fox News Media, and will launch a TV show on Fox Nation in early 2022. The deal also sees him as a columnist for The New York Post and U.K. tabloid The Sun, and with a book deal at HarperCollins. Morgan will also present a series of true-crime documentaries.

"Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp. “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling. He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the U.K., at Fox Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post."

An Englishman, Morgan got his start in newspapers, and was editor of the U.K.’s News of the World, then turned to television. He hosted Piers Morgan Live on CNN and Good Morning Britain for ITV. He was also a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” said Morgan. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.”

Streaming service Fox Nation premiered late in 2018. Morgan’s new show will air on Fox Nation in the U.S., TalkTV in the UK, and on Sky News Australia. The show will be produced and filmed at News U.K.'s studios in London.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Morgan at CNN and at Good Morning Britain, is executive producer.

"I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged,” said Morgan.