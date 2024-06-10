Shannan Ferry Begins Anchoring ‘News All Day’ on NY1

Shannan Ferry is taking on anchoring duties at News All Day on Spectrum News NY1 starting June 10. The newscast goes from 12 to 4 p.m. Ferry previously co-anchored weekend morning program Weekends on 1 with Rocco Vertuccio. She has filled in at anchor on weekend mornings.

“Shannan doesn’t just report on New York City — she’s from here, and she understands how New Yorkers think and what they care about,” said Michael Kurtz, senior director of news at NY1. “Her work is informed by years of reporting from the field, and that comes through every time she sits at the anchor desk.”

NY1 is a 24/7 news network in New York.

Ferry grew up in Queens and joined NY1 as an intern in 2012. She was a freelance reporter in 2014, covering Queens and Staten Island, and accepted a full-time role in 2015. She hosted the 2022 NYC TV Week 40 Under 40 Awards, which returns on September 12 (nomination form).

Vertuccio will be the sole anchor on Weekends on 1, which goes 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Annika Pergament anchors The Rush Hour, a two-hour newscast that starts at 4 p.m., following News All Day.

Spectrum News NY1 is part of Spectrum Networks.