Annika Pergament Anchors ‘The Rush Hour’ on NY1

Annika Pergament anchors The Rush Hour, a two-hour newscast on Spectrum News NY1 that debuts January 16. Offering breaking news, weather, politics, mass transit, education, Broadway and other germane New York topics, The Rush Hour airs in the 4 p.m. slot.

“The Rush Hour will be an opportunity for viewers to catch up on the day that’s winding down and get ready for the one that’s coming up,” said Michael Kurtz, senior director of news at Spectrum News NY1. “Annika knows New York City from the street to the C-suite, and she will bring all of that insight to the show.”

Pergament has spent 30 years at NY1. In 2022, she shifted from co-anchoring the morning newscast to a national news anchor role at Spectrum.

NY1 said Pergament will focus on “the power players who move this city.”

"I've spent my career covering New York City and learned what matters most to our viewers: understanding what’s going on and who's making news in this city,” said Pergament. “We'll deliver the engaging stories and incisive interviews they need at the end of the day so they are ready to start the next. I'll see you at Rush Hour."

Pergament has played herself in a variety of films and TV series, including The Sopranos, Law & Order: SVU and Gossip Girl.