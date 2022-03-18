Annika Pergament Shifts to National News Role at Spectrum

Annika Pergament, Spectrum News NY1 morning anchor, is shifting to national news anchor at Spectrum. She will anchor breaking news and national content across Spectrum Networks’ linear TV networks and other platforms.

Spectrum is planning to build a team of journalists to cover national news across the group’s news footprint. Sam Singal, Spectrum Networks’ VP of editorial and content, will manage the team.

“Grounded in the trust we have built by telling stories about the issues that affect our viewers’ daily lives, we are implementing a comprehensive news strategy that will allow us to continue to meet the growing needs of our audience,” said Alison Hellman, senior VP, content, strategy and marketing, Spectrum Networks. “Our audience looks to us as their definitive source of information, so it's essential for us to connect on all of the issues that matter to them.”

Pergament co-anchors Mornings on 1 with Pat Kiernan in New York. She joined NY1 in 1994.

“The network has grown to the point that there are local Spectrum channels now, like NY1, in more than 30 different cities and the company is now going to launch a national newsroom,” Kiernan said. “And in looking for our national news anchor, they came knocking on our door.”

Over the last few years, Spectrum Networks launched linear TV news networks in seven states, introduced the Spectrum News mobile app and debuted three digital-only local news networks. Spectrum news networks exist in Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando and Columbus, among many other markets.

"I am excited and honored to take on this new role," Pergament said. "I've spent my career helping inform New Yorkers about the news that impacts their lives. Now I will have the opportunity to do that for audiences around the country, working with my colleagues across the Spectrum Networks footprint to bring our audience the day's top stories across all of our platforms. The news business is changing rapidly and I am eager to be at the forefront of that evolution." ■