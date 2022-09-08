Charter’s Spectrum Networks Launches Local News App On Roku, Apple

Charter Communications’ Spectrum Networks said it launched a Spectrum News connected TV app for Roku and Apple TV streaming devices.

The app gives viewers access to programming from Spectrum’s 30-plus local TV news networks, including live streams of the networks’ linear channels, plus original content created exclusively for the app.

The app is free to authenticated Spectrum cable customers and to others during a 30-day trial period.

“While the way viewers consume local news continues to evolve, the essential role local news plays in the communities we serve has not wavered,” said Mike Bair, executive VP, Spectrum Networks. “At a time when Americans rank television as the most important source for local news, our unique style of community-based, local journalism is even more essential than ever. That’s why we continue to find ways to make our local news more readily available and accessible to our audience on whichever platform they prefer, including streaming TV devices.”

In the last few years Spectrum Networks has launched linear TV news networks in seven states and three digital-only local news operations.

Operating in 12 states, Spectrum News averages more than 2.6 million viewing households per month. ■