Roku and Charter End 9-Month Spectrum TV Blackout

Roku's Spectrum TV blackout is finally over. Those who take video from Charter Communications will once again be able to download the cable operator's OTT app from Roku's Channel Store.

The two companies announced that a nine-month impasse that kept the Spectrum TV app from being downloaded on Roku has ended.

“Charter Communications and Roku have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to renew distribution of the Spectrum TV App (STVA) on the Roku platform," a joint statement reads. "As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers.”

Since mid-December of last year, Charter video subscribers could still use the Spectrum TV app on Roku, but only if they had an existing download.

The two sides never outlined the source of their dispute. But with 54 million active users, Roku is one of the biggest sources of secondary set-tops for Charter subscribers, who use the app to access their pay TV service when not in the room with their main leased proprietary Charter set-top.