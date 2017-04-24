Shane Farley to Executive Produce Steve Harvey's LA-Based Talker, 'Steve'

Shane Farley will be executive producer of Steve Harvey’s new daytime talker, Steve, which will produced on the Universal lot in Burbank, Calif.

The show will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day. Steve Harvey, produced by Endemol Shine North America at NBC’s studio in Chicago, will wrap production in two weeks. The new program, which will air in mostly the same time slots on stations across the country, will focus more on celebrities and entertainment, all highlighted by Harvey’s brand of humor. NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution is distributing the program, which airs on NBC owned stations in top markets.

"As I embark on this new adventure, I'm excited to explore everything Los Angeles has to offer for this new show," said Harvey in a statement. "Steve is going to be different than my current daytime show. The new location will allow me to welcome more celebrity guests and more importantly let me do what I enjoy doing best, being funny!'



Related: Tegna's 'BOLD' to Be Renamed 'Daily Blast Live'

Steve will be produced by IMG and Steve Harvey, as well as Farley. Farley brings nearly 25 years of experience, having created, managed, overseen and consulted on such shows as NBC’s The Voice, VH1’s Big Morning Buzz, Warner Bros.’ The Rosie O’Donnell Show, CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray and Disney-ABC’s The Wayne Brady Show.

Farley will work alongside fellow executive producers Gerald Washington and IMG’s Mark Shapiro and Mike Antinoro.