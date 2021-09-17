'Sex Education' Season Three on Netflix Sept. 17

Season three of Sex Education is on Netflix. The comedy is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood and Connor Swindells are in the cast.

Laurie Nunn created the show.

Season three sees Otis having casual sex, and Jean with a baby on the way. New headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale High School to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff,” teased Netflix.

The new season also introduces a non-binary student, Cal, who is played by Dua Saleh. “In the writers’ room, we discussed what parts of the LGBTQ spectrum we hadn’t addressed in the show yet, and Cal’s character was a natural extension of that discussion,” said Nunn. “We knew they’d bring a new perspective to the show, and we worked very closely with non-binary consultants to make sure we were approaching that narrative with authenticity.”

Sex Education premiered in 2019. Eleven produces the series.

Jamie Campbell exec produces along with Nunn.