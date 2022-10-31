‘Severance’ Season Two Adds Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat

Principal photography for season two of Apple TV Plus drama Severance has begun, and the network revealed the new cast members, including Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat and Merritt Wever. Balaban’s credits include The Chair and The Politician. Shawkat’s include Search Party and Being the Ricardos. Wever has been in Unbelievable and Nurse Jackie.

Other new cast members include Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble and Olafur Darri Olafsson.

Severance is about a company whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. “This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work…and of himself,” according to Apple TV Plus.

Adam Scott plays Mark. The cast also includes Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Britt Lower.

The show premiered in February. Dan Erickson created Severance and Ben Stiller is executive producer and director.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance,” said “Stiller. “Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!”

Fifth Season produces Severance. Erickson and Stiller exec produce with Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn and Adam Scott. Richie Schwartz executive produces for Red Hour Films. ■