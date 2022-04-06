‘Severance’ Gets Second Season on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has renewed thriller Severance. Dan Erickson created the show and Ben Stiller is executive producer and director. Severance began in February and the season one finale arrives April 8.

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV Plus. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

The show details Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leading a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of a mystery that will force him to confront some tricky topics.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show—and the level of fan engagement,” said Stiller. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV Plus, who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken are also in the cast.

The series is written and created by Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions.

Endeavor Content produces the show. ■