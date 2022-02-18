Stiller Thriller ‘Severance’ Starts on Apple TV Plus

Severance, a workplace thriller from Ben Stiller, premieres February 18 on Apple TV Plus. Two episodes are available on premiere day, with new ones coming out on subsequent Fridays.

Stiller directs and executive produces. Dan Erickson created the show. Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turtorro, Britt Lower and Christopher Walken are in the cast.

In the show, Mark (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work, and of himself.

Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson, and Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions. Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott are producers.

Endeavor Content is the studio. ■