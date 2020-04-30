Adam Scott-Hosted Gamer ‘Don’t’ Starts on ABC June 11

Game show Don’t, hosted by Adam Scott, premieres on ABC June 11. Ryan Reynolds, star of the Deadpool franchise, executive produces the show.

Contestants team up with their family and friends for the chance to win up to $100,000 by tackling various tasks, each with the simple rule: Don’t. ABC described some challenges as “‘Don’t Blink,’ ‘Don’t Look Back’ and ‘Don’t Play Ball in the House.’”

Scott was in the cast on Parks and Recreation.

“I’m excited for people to see Don’t and feel we made the right call in changing what was the working title: ‘Please Do Not,’” said Scott.

Banijay Studios North America produces Don’t.

David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz, Conrad Green and George Dewey executive produce alongside Reynolds.