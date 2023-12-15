Seth Rogen-Rose Byrne Comedy ‘Platonic’ Gets Second Season on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus comedy Platonic has received a season two order. Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen star and executive produce.

Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco created the show and direct. Platonic premiered in May.

The show follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming, and destabilizes their lives in a variety of ways.

“Since the first episodes of Platonic debuted on Apple TV Plus, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “We can’t wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick.”

Apple TV Plus called Platonic one the network’s best performing comedies.

“We’re so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose and everyone at Apple TV Plus and Sony,” said Stoller and Delbanco. “Season two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won’t get together this time either.”

Also in the cast are Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.