Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netflix Series; History's 'FDR:' What's Premiering This Week (May 22-29)

The debut of History's limited series FDR along with the premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first scripted TV series lead the list of original content premiering on streaming services and cable networks during the week leading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

History's three-episode series, FDR, debuts May 29 and provides a portrait of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as he led the U.S. through the Great Depression and World War II while dealing with his own personal fight with polio, according to the network. Co-produced by Bradley Cooper, the series is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin Leadership: In Turbulent Times.

Netflix on May 25 will debut drama/comedy series Fubar, starring Schwarzenegger as a CIA operative who, on the verge of retirement, discovers that his daughter also works for the agency. The two are paired together for one last undercover mission, according to Netflix. Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna and Fortune Feimster also star in the eight-episode series.

Also this week, FX will debut the fifth and final season of its Sons of Anarchy biker spinoff drama Mayans M.C. on May 24. The series stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes who runs the Mayans M.C. charter on the California-Mexico border, according to the network. JR Bourne, Danny Pino and Michael Irby also star in the series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 22-29 (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 23, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (animation), Max

May 23, How to Create a Sex Scandal (documentary), Max

May 24, American Born Chinese (drama), Disney Plus

May 24, Platonic (comedy), Apple TV Plus

May 25, The Kardashians (returning series), Hulu

May 26, Being Mary Tyler Moore (documentary), HBO

May 26, Run The World (returning series), Starz