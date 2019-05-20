Semmer Named VP of Video at CN Entertainment & ‘Vogue’

Conde Nast Entertainment and Vogue named Robert Semmer as VP of Video, a new post.

Semmer, who had been senior VP and head of content at Premiere Music Group.

He will report to Croi McNamara, senior VP of programming for Conde Nast Entertainment, which produces content for digital video, social, virtual reality, OTT, film and television.

"Robert's creativity and brilliant storytelling ability will be assets to our growing video business," said McNamara, "His unique track-record of engaging audiences will continue to grow Vogue's popular video channels."

Semmer will develop and produce content for Vogue, which already has digital series including 73 Questions and Beauty Secrets. Vogue video channels generated 2 billion views across all platform last year and the magazine’s YouTube channel passed 5 million subscribers in April.

Before joining Premiere Music Group, Semmer worked at Vice Media, Adidas, Nike and Universal Records.