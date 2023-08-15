Selina Wang Named Senior White House Correspondent, ABC News

Selina Wang has been named senior White House correspondent at ABC News, and Rachael Bade and Asma Khalid have joined as contributors. Wang comes from CNN, and was a correspondent based in the Beijing bureau.

“During the pandemic, Selina was the only American broadcaster reporting on the ground in China during the historic anti-zero-COVID protests,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said, in a memo to staff. “She provided extensive coverage of how China’s security forces clamped down on demonstrators, filmed her own experience dealing with health surveillance and long government quarantines, and was the first to deeply investigate the extreme measures people took to flee China and its COVID policies.”

Prior to her role in Beijing, Wang was based in Tokyo. She also hosted CNN program Marketplace Asia. Before joining CNN, Wang was a correspondent and anchor for Bloomberg TV in Beijing.

Mary Bruce was named ABC News chief White House correspondent in April.

Bade was a senior Washington correspondent at Politico and Khalid was NPR’s White House correspondent.

“As our political coverage continues to ramp up with the presidential election season upon us, Selina’s, Rachael’s and Asma’s multifaceted experience will add value to ABC News’s coverage and undoubtedly continue to set us apart as the leading news source for viewers everywhere as they join our powerhouse political team in Washington, D.C.,” Godwin said.