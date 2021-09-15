'Seinfeld' Preps Move to Comedy Central From TBS

'Seinfeld' makes its official debut on new home Comedy Central on Oct. 11.

Seinfeld is coming to Comedy Central, with MTV Entertainment picking up the off-network sitcom in a new linear deal with Sony Picture Television.

Seinfeld’s full library of 180 episodes are leaving the show's longtime home of TBS as of Oct. 1 and will start airing exclusively on Comedy Central on Monday, Oct. 11. Comedy Central will prep fans for the move with a countdown stunt of favorite episodes on Saturday, Oct. 9.

ViacomCBS acquired the show away from WarnerMedia in September 2019. At the time, ViacomCBS had planned to air it across its cable networks -- including Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop -- but with management changes across both the parent corporation and at the four cable networks, those plans have changed.

Seinfeld also is moving its streaming home and will be available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 1. Previously, it streamed on Hulu but it left that platform in June.

In the week ended Sept. 5, Seinfeld averaged a 0.7 live plus same day household rating in syndication, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Also Read: Survey: Reruns Are Big Draw for Streaming Subs

Seinfeld, which debuted on NBC in July 1989 and ran until May 1998, has aired in broadcast syndication since 1995 when it was distributed by Columbia TriStar Television, which was later absorbed into Sony Pictures Television.

The show stars Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Jerry’s ex-girlfriend and current platonic pal, Elaine Benes; Michael Richards as Jerry’s eccentric neighbor, Kramer; and Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry’s neurotic hard-luck best friend.

Seinfeld is a West/Shapiro Production in association with Castle Rock Entertainment. Seinfeld was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld and executive produced by Larry David, George Shapiro and Howard West. Seinfeld is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.