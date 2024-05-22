Season Two of Tina Fey Show You Never Heard Of On Netflix This Week

Season two of Mulligan, an animated comedy about people struggling to rebuild the planet after an alien attack, with a star-studded cast and producer group, debuts on Netflix May 24. There are 10 new episodes.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means are co-creators and co-showrunners. Executive producers also include Tina Fey, David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara.

“Allegiances are tested when the grim realities of life on an empty, alien-ravaged planet start to sink in for President Mulligan and his rag-tag band of survivors. (No plumbing! No food! Movies are just plays now!),” according to Netflix. “In order to rebuild society they'll have to overcome feral cub scouts, a cruise ship with a deadly secret, and each other.”

Carlock and Fey knew each other from their time on Saturday Night Live. After that, their shows include 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mr. Mayor.

Means has worked on The Daily Show, Parks and Recreation and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He describes Mulligan on Netflix’s Tudum as “an office comedy where the office is a post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C. and what’s left of the White House. And these people, this ragtag bunch of weirdos, are doing their best to try and figure out how to govern the world and farm and make electricity.”

Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney on The Bear, is a co-producer on Mulligan. She’s a guest star as well.

The Mulligan voice cast includes Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson and Dana Carvey. Faxon voices President Mulligan and Fey voices Dr. Farrah Braun, the last scientist on Earth.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Besides Edebiri, the guest stars in season two include Daniel Radcliffe and Ronny Chieng.

Universal Television produces the show, and Bento Box handles the animation.

When Mulligan launched last year, The Hollywood Reporter called it a “misfire.”

The Guardian didn’t like it much more. “Even allowing for the fact that the joke rates in Kimmy and 30 Rock were famously high and we devotees have undoubtedly been spoiled by that, the laughs in Mulligan are few and far between,” its review said.