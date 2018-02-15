Season Four of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ On Netflix May 30

The fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, arrives with six episodes on Netflix May 30. The second half of the season premieres on the streaming service later in 2018.

Fey and Carlock executive produce Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt along with Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

The comedy comes from Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

Ellie Kemper stars as Kimmy, who adjusts to life in New York after being held in an underground bunker by a doomsday cult for 15 years. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski) and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane).