Ted Danson to Star in New Tina Fey Comedy on NBC

NBC has ordered a comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock that stars Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons, and wins.

“We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight to series,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “It’s with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network’s history. We can’t wait.”

Danson stars in NBC comedy The Good Place, which begins its final season in the fall. He’s perhaps best known for playing Sam Malone on Cheers.

As NBC describes the Fey-Carlock show, “Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.”

Fey and Carlock teamed up for 30 Rock on NBC and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix.

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” said Fey and Carlock.

The project will be produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Eric Gurian, president, will oversee for Little Stranger.