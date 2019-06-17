Season Four of 'This Is Us' Begins on NBC Sept. 24

NBC's fall season begins Monday, Sept. 23, as the network unveils a pair of comedies on Thursdays and a Monday legal family drama this season. That Monday, The Voice leads into Bluff City Law, the legal drama starring Jimmy Smits.

Tuesays, it’s The Voice into season four of This Is Us, then New Amsterdam.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, it’s Chicago Med, then Chicago Fire, then Chicago P.D.

Thursday, it’s Superstore, then Perfect Harmony, with Bradley Whitford playing a music professor who takes on a small-town choir. The fourth and final season of The Good Place goes at 9, then Sunnyside, a Michael Schur comedy starring Kal Penn as a former New York City Councilman recuperating after being busted for public intoxication. Law & Order: SVU takes the 10 p.m. slot.

Friday, Sept. 27, Bluff City Law repeats and leads into Dateline NBC.

The Blacklist debuts Friday, Oct. 4.

New midseason series include dramas Council of Dads, Lincoln and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and comedies Indebted and The Kenan Show.