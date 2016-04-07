Season Two of ‘Legends of Gaming’ Debuts April 7

The second season of Smasher Network’s Legends of Gaming bows April 7.

Hosted by YouTube star Tom “Syndicate” Cassell, Legends’ sophomore effort features eight gamers competing in a six-round tournament with 24 games.

The series is produced at YouTube Space Los Angeles and boasts a new virtual reality experience.

“The second season of Legends of Gaming is packed with many new exciting elements—a brand new six-round tournament format, some of the hottest gamers in the nation and the first-ever Legends virtual reality experience,” said Bonnie Pan, president of Smasher parent Endemol Beyond USA.

Take a peek at the season below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSvRlhvxyUQ[/embed]

Smasher Network debuted on Oct. 7, 2015 anchored by the Legends series.