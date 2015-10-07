Smasher Network Launches With Series ‘Legends of Gaming’

Endemol Beyond USA debuted its Smasher diginet Oct. 7.

The eSports and gaming focused network is anchored by Legends of Gaming, which is hosted by Tobuscus’ Toby Turner.

Smasher will also feature seven new series, including Jesse Wellens-hosted Rule'm Sports, Rule'm Sports: Offsides, Game Fame, We're in the Game, Fantasy League, Pro v Pro and Smashed Up.

“eSports is trending globally and we’re excited to be at the tipping point with 'Legends of Gaming’ hosted by the mega-talented Toby Turner,” says Endemol Beyond USA’s Adrian Sexton. “Our premium networks’ strategy…puts us right in the middle of one of the most passionate and intense fan bases in digital. Game on!"

Endemol Beyond USA, the digital content arm of Endemol Shine North America, launched its first digital network, Icon, earlier this year.