Bonnie Pan Named Endemol Beyond USA President

Bonnie Pan has been named president of Endemol Beyond USA, Endemol Shine North America’s digital division. Pan was formerly executive VP, programming, Maker Studios, responsible for original series in the gaming, lifestyle, family and entertainment categories.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has made a bigger mark over the last decade in developing and successfully launching original content in the digital space than Bonnie Pan,” said Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego, co-chairmen, Endemol Shine Americas and co-CEOs, Endemol Shine North America. “Her tremendous experience from both an operational and development stand point is exactly what we were looking for in a new leader for our fast-growing team at Endemol Beyond USA.”

Adrian Sexton, who was interim president since August, will continue on as Endemol Beyond USA’s chief operating officer. Pan will report to Vivi Zigler, president, digital, brand & audience development, Endemol Shine North America.

"I am thrilled to join Charlie, Cris, Vivi and the Endemol Shine North America team,” said Pan. “As digital content experiences a period of transformation and hyper growth, Endemol Shine is uniquely positioned to define new creative formats for storytelling and develop innovative partnership frameworks with brands, distribution partners and creators.”

Pan joined Maker Studios in August 2014. She had been head of global programming and audience development at Yahoo! Video from 2011-2014, leading strategy and execution of all original programming. In 2009, Pan was named director of entertainment programming & operations at Yahoo! Entertainment.