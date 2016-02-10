Tom Cassell to Host Season 2 of ‘Legends of Gaming’

YouTube personality Tom Cassell, aka Syndicate, will host the second season of Smasher Network’s Legends of Gaming.

Season two of the competition show, which will once again be sponsored by Pizza Hut, will premiere in spring 2016 with 24 new episodes and feature four teams of gamers vying for the “Legends of Gaming” trophy.

“We’ve cracked the code with ‘Legends of Gaming’ on developing a successful eSports entertainment franchise,” said Adrian Sexton, interim president and COO of Smasher parent Endemol Beyond USA. “And we couldn’t do it without our partners at Pizza Hut, who very early on saw the value and popularity of eSports, and our new host Syndicate with his 11 million individual subscribers. We’re poised to post another high score in our second season.”

Smasher, a diginet that focuses on eSports and gaming, launched on Oct. 7, 2015 with Legends of Gaming as its anchor series.