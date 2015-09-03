Pizza Hut Teams With Endemol Beyond USA’s ‘Legends of Gaming’

Pizza Hut has signed on to sponsor Endemol Beyond USA’s "Legends of Gaming."

Under the partnership, the restaurant chain will be integrated into each episode of the Toby Turner-hosted digital series.

"Legends of Gaming" is set to premiere on Endemol Beyond USA’s new Smasher Network on Oct. 7.

“We could not be more excited to have Pizza Hut on board for both the launch of ‘Legends of Gaming’ and our new eSports and gaming network Smasher,” said Jeff Browning, Endemol Beyond USA’s senior VP of sales. “Pizza Hut understands the huge appetite that today’s millennials have for both high quality e-sports content, along with amazing pizza and jumped on the opportunity to be part of this ground-breaking digital opportunity.”