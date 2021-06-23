Season Three of Toy Docuseries ‘A Toy Store Near You’ on Amazon June 23

Season three of docuseries A Toy Store Near You premieres on Amazon Prime June 23. Season one showcased store owners trying to stay open amidst the pandemic. Season two highlighted vintage toys. Season three visits beloved toy stores where vintage toys are sold.

Toy shops featured in the five episodes include Jayden’s Toys in Frisco, Texas, S.M.A.S.H. Toys in Chicago, de ToyBoys in the Netherlands, Toy Fusion in Sacramento and WonderWorks in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Nacelle Company, founded by Brian Volk Weis, produces the show. Nacelle also produces the docuseries The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us on Netflix.

“We wanted to do something that was entertaining, but also helpful for these wonderful stores who have brought so much joy to our lives, and supported our show from the beginning,” Volk Weis said when A Toy Store Near You was announced.

Proceeds from A Toy Store Near You will go back to the stores that are featured, according to Nacelle.