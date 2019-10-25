Season Three of ‘The Toys That Made Us’ on Netflix Nov. 15

Docu-series The Toys That Made Us begins season three on Netflix Nov. 15. Netflix calls the series “a nostalgic deep-dive into the legendary toys, action figures, and figurines that shaped America's childhoods.”

The previous seasons looked at Barbie, G.I. Joe, Lego, Hello Kitty, Transformers and other timeless toys.

This season will examine Power Rangers, My Little Pony, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and other toys.

Brian Volk-Weiss created the show.