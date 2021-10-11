Season 2 of ‘Alex Rider’ Set for Dec. 3 on IMDb TV

Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV said season 2 of Alex Rider will start streaming exclusively on IMDb TV starting Dec. 3 in the U.S. and the U.K.

The second season of Alex Rider will also stream exclusively as an Amazon Original on Prime Video in Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Latin America on Dec. 3.

IMDb TV also released a trailer for season 2.

Alex Rider is a spy thriller about a London teenager who has unknowingly trained since childhood for espionage. The show is based on the series of books written by Anthony Horowitz.

Season one started streaming Nov. 13. IMDb TV announced the series had been renewed a few days before that.

“After the success of Season One, I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to reassemble our fantastic cast for this second, action-packed adventure…with the added bonus of Toby Stephens in a key role,” said Anthony Horowitz, author of the Alex Rider franchise.

In season two, Alex wants to return to a normal life, but he’s drawn back into the spy world when a friend’s father is attacked by an old adversary.

Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, the second season of Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Toby Stephens as Damian Cray, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne, and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance.

Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, and series writer Guy Burt. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.