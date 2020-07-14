Amazon Grabs ‘Alex Rider’ for IMDb TV in the U.S.

Amazon’s IMDb TV ad supported streaming service has secured the exclusive U.S. rights to the kid spy series Alex Rider.

The series will be available on IMDB TV starting Nov. 13 and via Amazon Prime Video in Germany and Austria on Aug. 7 and across Latin America later this year.

Produced by Eleventh Hour Film and Sony Pictures Television, Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant as a London teenager who unknowingly has been trained since childhood as a spy and investigated the death of his uncle.

The series is based on Point Blanc, the second novel in the Alex Rider franchise by Anthony Horowitz

“With a 20 year literary history, the brand and iconic character of Alex Rider resonates with fans around the world,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV. “We couldn’t be happier to have IMDb TV as the exclusive U.S. home for this franchise and are excited to deliver customers a beautifully-executed, coming of age thriller featuring this dynamic ensemble cast.”

Alex Rider premiered on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland in June. It will premiere on Prime Video Australia on July 31.

“Amazon has been a fantastic partner for Alex Rider in the UK, and we are delighted to extend our partnership to the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Germany and Austria,” said Sony Pictures Television’s Wayne Garvie, president of international production and Keith Le Goy, president of distribution & networks. “We are excited for audiences to join the thrill ride and journey of discovery that this brilliantly created show offers.”

Horowitz serves as an executive producer with Jill Green. Eve Guttierrez, series writer Guy Burt and Andrea Prochaska, who directed some of the episodes. Christopher Smith also directed episodes of Alex Rider.