‘Alex Rider’ Season Two Set For IMBb TV, Amazon Prime

Amazon’s streaming service IMDb TV said it has renewed the spy series Alex Rider for a second season, three days before season one has its premiere in the U.S.

Season two will be based on Eagle Strike, the fourth novel by Anthony Horowitz in the Alex Rider franchise.

The series, produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K., Australian and Germany this summer.

Alex Rider will stream exclusively in the U.S. on IMDb TV and on Prime Video in Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, Latin American, New Zealand and the U.K.

“I couldn’t be happier with the response to season one of Alex Rider and I’m thrilled that the adventure is going to continue with Eagle Strike, one of my favorite stories,” said Horowitz, also an executive producer of the series.

Otto Farrant stars as Alex Rider, a London teen who has been unknowingly trained since childhood to be a spy.

“As U.S. audiences discover the escapist adventure that is Alex Rider season one, there is no better time to confirm the thrilling story will absolutely continue with a second season,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV. “We are proud that our first original series since aligning under Amazon Studios features this special character, enviable cast and the dynamic material originated by Anthony and brought to a streaming audience by Guy, Sony and the team at Eleventh Hour.”

In addition to Horowitz, Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez, and series writer Guy Burt serve as executive producers.

“We’re thrilled that audiences in over 100 global territories connected with Alex Rider so enthusiastically since it launched on Amazon Prime Video in the UK this summer,” said Wayne Garvie, president, international production at Sony Pictures Television. “Escapism and entertainment have never been more important than they are this year, and I know that what Anthony and the team at Eleventh Hour have planned for Eagle Strike will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.”