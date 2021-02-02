Scripps Taps Jodi Chisarick as GSM for National Nets
The E.W. Scripps Co. named Jodi Chisarick as general sales manager for its national television networks business.
The move is the latest in a series of appointments as Scripps builds its new national organiztion following the acquisition of Ion Networks.
Chisarick previously was senior VP, general sales manager at 20th Television, where she worked with Michael Teicher, recently named chief revenue officer for the Scripps division. She reports to Teicher at Scripps.
In her new role, Chisarick will be responsible for day-to-day oversight of the national general market ad sales team and formulate sales strategies and tactics to generate revenue. She will be based in New York.
“Jodi has a unique blend of expertise, spread equally across sales, pricing and planning and is peerless in building trusted, solution-orientated relationships with key stakeholders,” said Teicher. “She will be a tremendous asset as we bring the new Scripps national networks to market.”
