Scripps Taps Jodi Chisarick as GSM for National Nets

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Jodi Chisarick as general sales manager for its national television networks business.

Read Also: E.W. Scripps Taps Katz Execs for National Networks Group

The move is the latest in a series of appointments as Scripps builds its new national organiztion following the acquisition of Ion Networks .

Chisarick previously was senior VP, general sales manager at 20th Television, where she worked with Michael Teicher, recently named chief revenue office r for the Scripps division. She reports to Teicher at Scripps.

Read Also: Scripps's Adam Symson on Why News Literacy Matters

In her new role, Chisarick will be responsible for day-to-day oversight of the national general market ad sales team and formulate sales strategies and tactics to generate revenue. She will be based in New York.

Read Also: Scripps Begins to Move Katz Networks to Ion TV Stations

“Jodi has a unique blend of expertise, spread equally across sales, pricing and planning and is peerless in building trusted, solution-orientated relationships with key stakeholders,” said Teicher. “She will be a tremendous asset as we bring the new Scripps national networks to market.”