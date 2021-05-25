Scripps Promotes Ross White to VP and GM at KOAA-TV

The E.W. Scripps Co. promoted Ross White to VP and general manager of KOAA-TV, Colorado Springs, Colorado, effective immediately.

White has been director of sales at KOAA since 2016. He succeeds Even Pappas, who became GM of Scripps’ WFTX-TV , Ft. Myers, Florida, earlier this year.

“Ross has a wealth of experience in the local media industry and is a proven leader who has led his sales team to great success,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media at Scripps. “His knowledge of the news business, the market and the station, along with his commitment to the community, make him the ideal candidate to be the next leader in Colorado Springs for Scripps."

Before joining KOAA, White was general sales manager at WMC-TV, Memphis. He began his career at KVII-TV, Amarillo, Texas, as a news photographer. He later moved to the station’s sales department.

“In my time as KOAA director of sales, we have focused on bringing the Scripps mission, ‘We do well by doing good,’ into all aspects of our operation,” said White. “As general manager, I look forward to furthering that mission in the community I call home through a continuing commitment to quality local journalism.”