Local Now Gets Additional News Programming from Scripps Stations

Local Now, the free streaming platform from Byron Allen’s Allen Media, has made a deal to add local news on 10 channels from E.W. Scripps Co.’s TV stations.

“The addition of Scripps channels offers Local Now users access to the quality stations that they know and love - regardless of where they are viewing” said Michael Senzon, senior VP and general manager of Local Now. “Scripps’ focus on growing audiences and revenue in the free streaming space is smart and we’re happy to be in business with them.”

Local Now offers more than 300 streaming channels, including one in every market in the country with local news, sports and entertainment programming.

“Scripps is committed to serving its audiences with the essential news and information they need, whenever and wherever they consume it,” said Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “With more consumers turning to streaming platforms to access the local content that helps inform their day-to-day lives, we’re looking forward to expanding our commitment to them by adding Scripps local TV stations to Local Now’s growing roster of news and entertainment.”

The stations included in the new agreement are: KNXV-TV (ABC), Phoenix, Arizona; WFTS-TV (ABC), Tampa, Florida; WXYZ-TV (ABC), Detroit, Michigan; KMGH-TV (ABC), Denver, Colorado; WEWS-TV (ABC), Cleveland, Ohio; WTVF-TV (CBS), Nashville, Tennessee; KGTV-TV (ABC), San Diego, California; KTSU-TV (Fox), Salt Lake City, Utah; KSHB-TV (NBC), Kansas City, Missouri and WPTV-TV (NBC) West Palm Beach, Florida.