Verizon Fios Launches Local Now Service

Verizon has launched Allen Media Group’s Local Now streaming platform to its upgraded Fios TV customers, the two companies announced Tuesday.

Verizon Fios TV customers with the newest set top-box models can access the service, which offers customized local news, information and entertainment, said Verizon. Local Now features The Weather Channel’s advanced weather reporting technology along with content from Reuters, Associated Press, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, Pattrn, Cheddar, Bloomberg, Kevin Hart’s LOL and People.TV.

“Local Now provides Verizon Fios customers free access to a streaming service that delivers super-hyper local news and premium content,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group in a statement. “Local Now uses proprietary software and artificial intelligence in a unique way that sets a new standard for streaming local news and entertainment globally.”

Read Also: Byron Allen Wants to Save The World