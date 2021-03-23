Scripps Names Evan Pappas GM of WFTX-TV, Ft. Myers

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it named Evan Pappas VP and general manager of WFTX-TV, Ft. Myers, Florida, effective April 12.

Pappas, who had been VP and GM of KOAA-TV, Scripps’ station in Colorado Springs, Colorado, since 2001, succeeds Darryll Green, who joined CBS Television Stations as VP and GM for its Miami operations.

“Evan has a record of leading high-performing teams and building stations’ culture and operations to become a leader in the market,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WFTX’s continued success.”

Before KOAA, Pappas was general manager at KSBY-TV, San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara, California. Over the course of a 30-year career, he worked at stations in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

“I am very proud of the team at KOAA and the great work we accomplished in serving the audiences and advertisers of Southern Colorado,” said Pappas. “I look forward to continuing to live out Scripps’ mission of quality journalism and community and client service with WFTX. Having previously worked in Miami, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville, I am excited to be back in the great state of Florida and living and working in Southwest Florida.”