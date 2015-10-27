Scripps’ Newsy to Offer Channel on Connected TV Tech Platform Xumo

Newsy announced Tuesday that it has inked a deal with Xumo to provide a channel on the connected TV technology platform.

Xumo offers free programming via several content delivery options, delivering easy viewing on smart TVs for live and on-demand content from Newsy, the millennial-geared over-the-top video news service owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Newsy will be accessible to Xumo viewers on Newsy Live, the continually updated feed of each day’s top stories and hourly newsroom updates.

“With connected TV households reaching majority this year, Newsy’s partnership with Xumo is all about positioning the company to deliver our brand of journalism when and where our younger audience is seeking it,” said Blake Sabatinelli, Newsy general manager.

Newsy has also made deals with other OTT distribution partners such as Comcast’s Watchable, Pluto TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The deal reflects Xumo’s efforts to strengthen its news supply, linking with Newsy for world and national news coverage of entertainment, politics, science and technology.

“Newsy provides an intelligently unique, modern perspective on the day’s top stories, from breaking news to entertainment to technology,” said Colin Petrie-Norris, Xumo CEO. “Its digital-first approach to journalism aligns with the Xumo mission of distributing content that interests and delights consumers in an easy viewing experience.”