Raycom Links With Newsy to Provide Video News for Millennials

Raycom Media has partnered with Newsy, the millennial-gear over-the-top video news service owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, and will start publishing Newsy content on its news channel websites.

“Newsy provides a fresh perspective on the day’s news, with an editorial focus that is very targeted at — and performs well with — millennials,” said Joe Fiveash, VP of digital for Raycom Media. “We believe that Newsy adds an important layer of national and world news depth to our already robust offerings across Raycom markets. In addition to providing relevant news to our consumers, it provides sought-after video placement opportunities for our advertisers.”

Under the agreement, which comes after a trial run on the website for Raycom’s WMC in Memphis, Newsy videos will be featured in the daily video module of Raycom’s news channel websites.

“Raycom Media has a strong reputation for serving consumers and advertisers with relevant content in its local communities,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “Partnering with Newsy is a natural next step in delivering the stories that consumers are seeking from today’s news providers in a compelling digital experience.”

Newsy recently announced a partnership with free Internet TV service Pluto TV to deliver 24/7 news coverage.