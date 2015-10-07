Scripps-owned Newsy Partners With Pluto TV, Increases Internet TV Distribution

Newsy, the over-the-top video news service owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, is partnering with free Internet television service Pluto TV to deliver 24/7 news coverage.

The Newsy channel on Pluto TV, available on Channel 210, OTT devices, connected TVs, mobile apps and online, will feature a regularly updated feed of the top stories of the day and updates from the newsroom each hour. The scope of the news will stretch across the nation and world, with an emphasis on entertainment, politics, science and technology.

“Newsy will continue to strike partnerships with forward-thinking digital video providers such as Pluto TV as we continue to expand our OTT footprint,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “By scaling up our distribution, we are able to better live out our mission of informing and empowering our viewers by delivering ‘news with the why.’”

The news comes just a week after Newsy revealed it was a launch partner for Comcast’s new Watchable platform, making the millennial-focused digital video news service available on-demand via the Watchable platform on mobile, web and TV.

Newsy is one of 25 content partners to Pluto TV, which announced the partnership at the MIPCOM conference in Cannes, France.

“Our viewers immediately connected with Newsy’s unique take on the day’s top news,” said Tom Ryan, cofounder and CEO of Pluto TV. “When we were seeking partners to bring exciting and interesting programming to Pluto TV, especially in the critical news category, Newsy was a clear fit for our engaged, tech-savvy audience.”