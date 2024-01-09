Scripps News Teams Up With Politico On Shows About the ‘24 Election

Scripps News is working with Politico on new shows covering the 2024 election.

The Race will air weekdays at 6 p.m. ET., starting January 15. The show aims to tell viewers how politics and the 2024 campaign impact their lives. It will be anchored by Chance Seals and include contributions from Politico journalists.

The Race–Weekend will appear Saturdays at 9 a.m. on Scripps News starting January 20. It will also air in weekend timeslot on stations owned by parent company E.W. Scripps

The weekend show will break down the week’s biggest political headlines. Contributors will include Scripps White House correspondents Haley Bull and Serena Marshall, congressional reporters Nathaniel Reed and Stephanie Liebergen, national political correspondents Ava-joye Burnett and Alex Miller, political director Andrew Rafferty and deputy political director Joe St. George.

A wide range of Politico’s journalists will join the program to share reporting and insights.

The first edition of the show will talk about the results of the Iowa caucuses and look ahead to the New Hampshire primary, with a panel featuring Politico senior campaign and elections editors and chief polling officer Steven Shepard, Politico national political correspondent Natalie Allison with Scripps’ Marshall and Rafferty.

Also being added to the Scripps News; schedule on January 15 is Main & Wall, a show focusing on how the news of the day impacts their finances and their lives. Appearing at 4 p.m. weekdays, Main & Wall is anchored by Chris Stewart and Chris Nguyen and features reporting from Bianca Facchinei.

"Scripps News has experienced correspondents living, working and reporting in cities and towns big and small all over the country," said Kate O'Brian, president of Scripps News. "This new program lineup puts our strengths on impactful display — independent, on-the-ground reporting delivered live and with timely context."

Scripps News is a national network broadcast over-the-air and streaming live on most major streaming platforms.