Scripps Hires Tony Song as Head of National Ad Sales and Advanced TV
Had been senior VP of ad sales and partnerships at AMC Networks
The E.W. Scripps Co. said it has hired Tony Song as head of network sales and advanced TV, a new position, effective February 7.
Song joins Scripps from AMC Networks, where he was senior VP of ad sales and partnerships.
In his new job, Song will lead Scripps’ go-to-market strategy and drive long-term revenue growth for Scripps national assets.
He will report to Brian Norris, who joined Scripps as chief revenue officer last year.
“As we continue to grow our portfolio of high-quality news, premium sports and addictive entertainment programming, Tony is the ideal leader to help Scripps into this next chapter of our storied history,” Norris said. “He has an impressive track record of leading national teams to deliver innovative solutions for partners and brands, and his understanding of data-driven linear and addressable capabilities will be a tremendous asset for us.”
Before joining AMC, Song held posts at BET, MediaEdge, Universal McCann and BBDO.
