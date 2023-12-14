Scripps Commercials for Tablo Feature Jesse Palmer, Emmitt Smith

E.W. Scripps said it has launched a national ad campaign for Tablo , its device that enables whole-home recording and viewing of over-the-air broadcasts and free ad-supported streaming channels.

Commercials feature Jesse Palmer, former NFL quarterback and host of The Bachelor, and Emmitt Smith, record-setting running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

The spots explain to budget-conscious viewers that they can watch more TV for free, using the slogan, “It’s not a fantasy, it’s reality.”

Scripps acquired Tablo maker Nuvyyo for $14 million in 2022 and relaunched the product earlier this year.

The fourth-generation $99.95 Tablo device is available at TabloTV.com and BestBuy.com, in Best Buy stores across the U.S. and online at Amazon.com and HSN.com. The Tablo Total System, which includes a 35-mile indoor TV antenna, is on sale at TabloTV.com.