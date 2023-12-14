Scripps Commercials for Tablo Feature Jesse Palmer, Emmitt Smith
Slogan for over-the-air and streaming recorder is, ‘It’s not fantasy, it’s reality’
E.W. Scripps said it has launched a national ad campaign for Tablo, its device that enables whole-home recording and viewing of over-the-air broadcasts and free ad-supported streaming channels.
Commercials feature Jesse Palmer, former NFL quarterback and host of The Bachelor, and Emmitt Smith, record-setting running back for the Dallas Cowboys.
The spots explain to budget-conscious viewers that they can watch more TV for free, using the slogan, “It’s not a fantasy, it’s reality.”
Scripps acquired Tablo maker Nuvyyo for $14 million in 2022 and relaunched the product earlier this year.
The fourth-generation $99.95 Tablo device is available at TabloTV.com and BestBuy.com, in Best Buy stores across the U.S. and online at Amazon.com and HSN.com. The Tablo Total System, which includes a 35-mile indoor TV antenna, is on sale at TabloTV.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.