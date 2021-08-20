Sandra Oh Dramedy ‘The Chair’ Premieres on Netflix Aug. 20

The Chair, a dramedy starring Sandra Oh, premieres on Netflix Aug. 20. There are six episodes.

Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the chair of the English department at a major university. Jay DuPlass is in the cast too.

Amanda Peet is executive producer and showrunner, and created The Chair with Annie Julia Wyman, who co-wrote the pilot. Oh is an executive producer as well, along with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who created Game of Thrones. Bernie Caulfield is an executive producer too.

Peet and Benioff are married.

Oh stars in BBC America drama Killing Eve.

In the series, Ji-Yoon becomes the first woman of color to chair the English department at a fictional New England university.

Oh told Netflix Ji-Yoon “is the closest character to myself that I've ever played.”