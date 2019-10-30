HBO Orders ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO has ordered ten episodes of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners, and will executive produce along with Martin and Vince Gerardis.

The series is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood book. It is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

Game of Thrones concluded in May. It went for eight seasons