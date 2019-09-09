Amanda Peet, Christian Slater in Season Two of ‘Dirty John’

Amanda Peet and Christian Slater will star in the second season of anthology series Dirty John on USA Network. Season one aired on Bravo.

Season two, called Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, is based on another love gone wrong--a messy divorce that ended in double homicide.

Peet will play Betty Broderick, whom USA calls “the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother.” Slater plays her husband Dan.

Peet’s TV work includes The Romanoffs and Brockmire, and her films include Something’s Gotta Give and The Whole Nine Yards.

Slater stars in Mr. Robot, which returns to USA Oct. 6. His film work includes Heathers and True Romance.

“After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is, until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty's attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan's cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won't stop poking … until it's too late,” said USA.

UCP produces the show. Season two is based on a true story.

“The first season of Dirty John was a story of twisted love and coercive control -- and both these insidious elements are also present in and integral to the story of Betty Broderick, whom I have wanted to write about since I became a writer,” said creator Alexandra Cunningham. “I can’t wait to see Amanda and Christian bring it to life.”

Cunningham executive produces along with Jessica Rhoades, Connie Britton, Atlas Entertainment and Los Angeles Times Studios.

The series is in production in Los Angeles on the Universal Studios lot.

Season one launched in November 2018.

USA Network and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal.